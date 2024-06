Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RAYBROOK, CODY AUSTIN

Age: 25 Address: DUNCAN, OK Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: NWS



WHIPPLE, JAYDEN PAUL

Age: 19 Address: PASCO, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: NWS



HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





HEARD, GLECERIA M

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12736, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court





KISSINGER, TERRI WARREN

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12737, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





TRUJILLO, KATHRINE ELIZABETH

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12738, CASH, $675, Court: RS Municipal Court





ARTHUR, JUSTIN CODY

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12740, CASH OR SURETY, $2400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12740, CASH OR SURETY, $2400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12740, CASH OR SURETY, $2400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #12740, CASH OR SURETY, $2400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12740, CASH OR SURETY, $2400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12731, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12732, CASH OR SURETY, $8000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



