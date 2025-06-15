Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LADNIER, ZACHARY CHARLES

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14508, CASH, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

KALOB, WINKLER RILEY

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14509, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

