Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LADNIER, ZACHARY CHARLES Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14508, CASH, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



KALOB, WINKLER RILEY Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14509, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.