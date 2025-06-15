Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LADNIER, ZACHARY CHARLES
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14508, CASH, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
KALOB, WINKLER RILEY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14509, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.