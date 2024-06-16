Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
NUNEZ HERNANDEZ, EDSON
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Released: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANE, KRISTIN KAYE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court