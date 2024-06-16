Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


NUNEZ HERNANDEZ, EDSON

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Released: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER


GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court


CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

