Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



NUNEZ HERNANDEZ, EDSON

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Released: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court





CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law