Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 17th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SINGH, LAKHBIR Age: 67 Address: BUCKEYE, AZ Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14517, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN Age: 25 Address: GREENR RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-06-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TABOR, SCOTT ALAN Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14514, CASH, $820, Court: OTHER

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14515, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TABOR, MELISSA DONELLE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14516, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.