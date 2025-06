Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CROWELL, JOHNNY DAVID Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: , Bond: #14519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GATTI, JOHN SHORE Age: 78 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #14520, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEY, JOHN VINEYARD Age: 64 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #14521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALKER, CHAYASURA HAVIVA KAREEN Age: 45 Address: HENDERSON, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Prostitution, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.