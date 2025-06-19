Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURPHY, CHLOE MARIE Age: 30 Address: RAPID CITY, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUNSINGER, BENJAMIN RAY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2025-06-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



HYATT, JEFFREY JAMES Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14529, CASH, $655, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



HITLALL, WINDELL TSAEBETSAYE Age: 39 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #14523, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.