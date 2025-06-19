Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MURPHY, CHLOE MARIE
Age: 30
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUNSINGER, BENJAMIN RAY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2025-06-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
HYATT, JEFFREY JAMES
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14529, CASH, $655, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
HITLALL, WINDELL TSAEBETSAYE
Age: 39
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #14523, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.