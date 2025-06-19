Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK

Age: 53

Address:  ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MURPHY, CHLOE MARIE

Age: 30

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MUNSINGER, BENJAMIN RAY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2025-06-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

HYATT, JEFFREY JAMES

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14529, CASH, $655, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

HITLALL, WINDELL TSAEBETSAYE

Age: 39

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #14523, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

