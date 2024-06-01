Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 1st, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WALDROP, TAWNY JO

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court


CASE, TARISHA

Age: 21

Booking: 2024-05-31

Type: NWS HOLD

Arresting Agency: SCSO


JENKINS, JOSEPH

Age: 40

Address: BONNFERRY, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31st, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31st, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 30th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 30th, 2024

Jocelyn Copeland Signs with Minnesota North College For Volleyball

Jocelyn Copeland Signs with Minnesota North College For Volleyball

Clint Landon Named Head Coach of GRHS Girls’ Basketball Team

Clint Landon Named Head Coach of GRHS Girls’ Basketball Team