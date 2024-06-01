Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WALDROP, TAWNY JO
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASE, TARISHA
Age: 21
Booking: 2024-05-31
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JENKINS, JOSEPH
Age: 40
Address: BONNFERRY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO