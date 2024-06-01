Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WALDROP, TAWNY JO

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





CASE, TARISHA

Age: 21 Booking: 2024-05-31 Type: NWS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO



JENKINS, JOSEPH

Age: 40 Address: BONNFERRY, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-05-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law