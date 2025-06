Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14350, CASH OR SURETY, $1950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14350, CASH OR SURETY, $1950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14351, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals – 4th+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14346, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





EVANS, KADIN CHARLIE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SHELLEY, JAIDON TUCKER Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14344, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER Age: 36 Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: False Swearing in Nonjudicial or Nonadministrative Proceedings (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





BASSE ROARK, JOSEPH SCOTT Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-05-31 Released: 2025-05-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #14342, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.