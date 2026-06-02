Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
JONES, CASEY LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEBLANC, EDWARD JAMES
Age: 43
Address: SOUIX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
BALDWIN, BRYAN IRVING
Age: 60
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BALDWIN, CARL LEE
Age: 57
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOODBECK, DARCIE RENEE
Age: 43
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.