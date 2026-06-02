Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

JONES, CASEY LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEBLANC, EDWARD JAMES

Age: 43
Address: SOUIX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: NWS

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BALDWIN, BRYAN IRVING

Age: 60
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BALDWIN, CARL LEE

Age: 57
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WOODBECK, DARCIE RENEE

Age: 43
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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