Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

JONES, CASEY LYNN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16806, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEBLANC, EDWARD JAMES

Age: 43

Address: SOUIX FALLS, SD

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-06-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

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BALDWIN, BRYAN IRVING

Age: 60

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #16802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BALDWIN, CARL LEE

Age: 57

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #16803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODBECK, DARCIE RENEE

Age: 43

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #16801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.