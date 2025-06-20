Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FALO, BILL LOGOVII Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.