Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE- TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KYNE, NYOUNKPAO

Age: 26 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HALL, STEPHAN TERRELL

Age: 30 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law