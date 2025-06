Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KAUMO, ANTHONY ALBERT Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLIN, ZANDER DUANE Age: 18 Address: ALMA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: , Bond: #14545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUNOZ, ANTONIO CONRADO Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #14540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, CALVIN BLAKE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: , Bond: #14543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAPOZZA, BODIE J Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #14544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle Status: , Bond: #14544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:



MEEDS, DECLAN RAY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #14542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 2nd Offense Within 1 Year Status: , Bond: #14542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:



SOTO SANTOS, ELIAS Age: 32 Address: PORT ARTHUR, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.