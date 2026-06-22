Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BLACK, BROOKLIN AMBER
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run-Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
BATISTA SANCHEZ, ERNESTO CARLOS
Age: 50
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
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- DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16908, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
CASTILLO PERAZA, FELIPE
Age: 40
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.