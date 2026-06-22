Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 22, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLACK, BROOKLIN AMBER

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run-Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


BATISTA SANCHEZ, ERNESTO CARLOS

Age: 50
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

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  • DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16908, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


CASTILLO PERAZA, FELIPE

Age: 40
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-06-21
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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