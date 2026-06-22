Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLACK, BROOKLIN AMBER Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run-Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #16911, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





BATISTA SANCHEZ, ERNESTO CARLOS Age: 50

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Advertisement - Story continues below... DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16908, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





CASTILLO PERAZA, FELIPE Age: 40

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-06-21

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.