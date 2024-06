Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TAYLOR, ANDREW PHILIP

Age: 35 Booking Type: PRE- TRIAL Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Date: 2024-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12762, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12762, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE- TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court





COLLINS, CONNER ANTHONY

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court





ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #12761, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ELSON, NENA

Age: 23 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-06-21 Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law