Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 23, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VANECEK, KATELYNN ROSE Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2026-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16913, CASH, $1070, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.