Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 23, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VANECEK, KATELYNN ROSE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2026-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16913, CASH, $1070, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
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