Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 23, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 23, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VANECEK, KATELYNN ROSE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2026-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16913, CASH, $1070, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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