Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14563, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

MAY, ANGELA ROSE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2025-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

