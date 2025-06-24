Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14563, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MAY, ANGELA ROSE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2025-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.