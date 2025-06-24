Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14563, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MAY, ANGELA ROSE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-06-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.