Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DANTONIO, ALEYNA CHRISTINE

Age: 25 Address: CAVE JUNCTION, OR Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12779, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court





GIORGIS, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age: 70 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12778, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12777, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







BENGE, CARLOS TIMOTHY

Age: 45 Address: CARROLLTON, TX Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO





BROWN, BRAYDAN CHANTAL

Age: 26 Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ARMENTA SERRANO, MANUEL

Age: 53 Address: CASA GRANT, AZ Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO







GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 33 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







FRANKLIN, JORDAN ROY

Age: 21 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12771, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court







JAHN, ALAINA DANIELLE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12776, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law