Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



EATON, DENVER JAMES

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12784, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12785, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH

Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12782, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-06-25 Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







TINIO, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT









TOVAR, RAYMOND

Age: 38 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-06-25 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12780, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law