Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DELUNA, MICHELLE Age: 65 Address: LITTLETON, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: , Bond: #14570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMIESON, CHRISTINE DIANE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14573, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container in Park or Recreation Area Prohibited Status: , Bond: #14573, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



BRYANT, JASON EDWARD Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14569, CASH OR SURETY, $1700, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #14569, CASH OR SURETY, $1700, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: , Bond: #14569, CASH OR SURETY, $1700, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14567, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-25 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #14568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



KATTAN, AUSTIN REES Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #14572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Overtaking on the Left – Safe Distance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOTO SANTOS, ELIAS Age: 32 Address: PORT ARTHUR, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14538, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.