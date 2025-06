Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PREKASKI, CHRISTINA ROSE Age: 24 Address: DENVER, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Electric Turn Signal Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #14587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DELLAR, CINDY MORRIE Age: 53 Address: JEFFERSON, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: NWS



SALAS, EVELIO Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Scheduled Release: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN Age: 41 Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





PACHECO, MICHAEL JAMES Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KELLY, NOAH JAMES Age: 46 Address: EUGENE, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: NWS



FREISINGER, TIFFANY ELAINE Age: 43 Address: GREELEY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14584, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





REMITZ, WILLIAM NACIO Age: 25 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-27 Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.