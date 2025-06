Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 29th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SCHRAG, KELLEN DEAN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14590, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14590, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FEZHWAI, ABDOLAH N Age: 74 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



BAGRAMYAN, EDGAR V Age: 34 Address: TWIN FALLS, ID Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



BATOOIE, HOSSEIN Age: 59 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



MIKAELYAN, MOVSES P Age: 39 Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE



CHAEL, TESFAMI Age: 32 Address: CHARLOTTE, NC Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



TIKHONOV, DMITRII VADIMOVICH Age: 57 Address: FARMERSVILLE, TX Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-28 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.