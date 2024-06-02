Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


BENNET, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSCO


SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Type: SENTENNCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


JACOBSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court


DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE

Age: 51

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


SIENKIEWICS, JOSEPH AUGUST

Age: 33

Address: BUFORD, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exhibit Acceleration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency:GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court


DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vicious Animals – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
    • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
      • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12667, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court


PERRY, REGINALD TROY

Age: 52

Address: VANCOUVER, WA

Booking: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12670, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12671, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

