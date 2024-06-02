Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BENNET, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSCO
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-31
Type: SENTENNCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-05-31
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE
Age: 51
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIENKIEWICS, JOSEPH AUGUST
Age: 33
Address: BUFORD, WY
Booking: 2024-05-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-05-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency:GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vicious Animals – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12667, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PERRY, REGINALD TROY
Age: 52
Address: VANCOUVER, WA
Booking: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12670, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRICE, EZRA JOHN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12671, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court