Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2nd, 2024

BENNET, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-05-31 Arresting Agency: SCSCO



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-31 Type: SENTENNCED Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JACOBSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-05-31 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court





DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE

Age: 51 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking: 2024-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SIENKIEWICS, JOSEPH AUGUST

Age: 33 Address: BUFORD, WY Booking: 2024-05-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE

Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-05-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency:GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court





DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vicious Animals – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12667, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





PERRY, REGINALD TROY

Age: 52 Address: VANCOUVER, WA Booking: 2024-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12670, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12671, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



