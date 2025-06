Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14361, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #14359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HILER, JUSTINA LUV Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SAIZ, ISAIAH DANIEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #14357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #14354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BABICH, ZAVIERA MICHELLE Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-06-01 Released: 2025-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14355, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14355, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





WORTHINGTON, EVAN WILLIAM Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-06-01 Released: 2025-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14356, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MOELLER, TANNER JOHN Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-06-01 Released: 2025-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14353, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.