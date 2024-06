Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MASER, KENDAHL PAIGE

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRUNGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BARKER, AIDAN CURTIS

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT











LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12802, CASH OR SURETY, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12805, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT













LYDAY, KHELSEY RAYE

Age: 31 Address: BEND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT













WESCOTT, RICHARD ALLAN

Age: 44 Address: FLORENCE, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law