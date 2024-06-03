Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12672, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOFFNEY, RAYMOND
Age: 47
Booking: 2024-06-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NORTON, DARIUS ANTHONY
Age: 30
Address: AURORA,CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12675, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Breach of Peace (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12676, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER