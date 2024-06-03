Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12672, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court


GOFFNEY, RAYMOND

Age: 47

Booking: 2024-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


NORTON, DARIUS ANTHONY

Age: 30

Address: AURORA,CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12675, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Breach of Peace (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12676, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

