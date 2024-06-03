Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12672, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court





GOFFNEY, RAYMOND

Age: 47 Booking: 2024-06-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





NORTON, DARIUS ANTHONY

Age: 30 Address: AURORA,CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12675, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Breach of Peace (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12676, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law