Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DAMIAN-INGA, ALEJANDRO
Age: 47
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-06-02
Arresting Agency: ICE
HODDER, GRAE ALLEN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14370, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
ATSEMET, AMANUEL GEBRENGUS
Age: 37
Address: MARYSVILLE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SHELTON, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 42
Address: CLIFTON, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-06-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
CLARK, ROBERT SCOT
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH
Age: 39
Address: LAYTON, UT
Booking: 2025-06-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14405, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
SEYERSDAHL, NICHOLAS LEE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-06-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14404, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.