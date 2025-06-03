Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DAMIAN-INGA, ALEJANDRO Age: 47 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Date: 2025-06-02 Arresting Agency: ICE



HODDER, GRAE ALLEN Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14370, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ATSEMET, AMANUEL GEBRENGUS Age: 37 Address: MARYSVILLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





SHELTON, CHRISTOPHER Age: 42 Address: CLIFTON, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:



CLARK, ROBERT SCOT Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH Age: 39 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking: 2025-06-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14405, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





SEYERSDAHL, NICHOLAS LEE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-06-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14404, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.