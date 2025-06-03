Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


DAMIAN-INGA, ALEJANDRO

Age: 47

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-06-02

Arresting Agency: ICE


HODDER, GRAE ALLEN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14370, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


ATSEMET, AMANUEL GEBRENGUS

Age: 37

Address: MARYSVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


SHELTON, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 42

Address: CLIFTON, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-06-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:


CLARK, ROBERT SCOT

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 39

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking: 2025-06-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14405, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


SEYERSDAHL, NICHOLAS LEE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14404, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

