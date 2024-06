Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HALL, ALEX JEAVAUNIE

Age: 21 Address: FREDERICKSBURG, VA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers-Property Damage >$10,000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





REIDER, MAUREEN

Age: 62 Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PRICE, IMANI NCHELLE

Age: 21 Address: FREDERICKSBURG, VA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MIERA, MANUEL EDWARD

Age: 73 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12686, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





HODGES, SHASTA JOHANNA

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #12680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROUSE, SEBASTIAN SLADE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #12683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12684, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law