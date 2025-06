Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SCHWANKE, ELIZABETH ALENE Age: 43 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #14412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #14412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LARA, LUIS ANGELO Age: 42 Address: DELTONA, FL Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-06-04 Scheduled Release: 2025-06-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HART, HAYLIE ROSE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14413, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT





AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14414, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT





OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14415, CASH, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





OLIVER, BROOKE LEA Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14417, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14419, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.