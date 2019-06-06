Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GEORGE, KEATON SHANE
Age: 30
Address: PLAIN CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4454, CASH, $735, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BENN, CORDARELTON J
Age: 26
Address: KIRTLAND, NM
Booking: 2019-06-05
Released: 2019-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)Status: PENDING, Bond: #4451, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
