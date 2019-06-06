Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GEORGE, KEATON SHANE

Age: 30
Address: PLAIN CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4454, CASH, $735, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BENN, CORDARELTON J

Age: 26 
Address: KIRTLAND, NM
Booking: 2019-06-05 
Released: 2019-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)Status: PENDING, Bond: #4451, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

