Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12699, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: OTHER
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12700, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court


HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court


CORDINGLY, MATHEW SCOTT

Age: 36

Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


CLINTON, TJ ALLEN

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD


JACKSON, EARL MAURICE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12701, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
