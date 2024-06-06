Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12699, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: OTHER

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12700, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court





HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court





CORDINGLY, MATHEW SCOTT

Age: 36 Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CLINTON, TJ ALLEN

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD



JACKSON, EARL MAURICE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12701, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law