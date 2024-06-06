Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12699, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: OTHER
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12700, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
CORDINGLY, MATHEW SCOTT
Age: 36
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLINTON, TJ ALLEN
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
JACKSON, EARL MAURICE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12701, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court