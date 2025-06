Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HARPER, ROBERT BRENT Age: 42 Adress: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BATTAGLIA, CLAUDIO Age: 68 Address: DELTONA, FL Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: ICE



FINCH, ROSANNA GABRIELLE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Scheduled Release: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





COSIO, FRANCESCA ISABELLA Age: 22 Address: CALDWELL, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obstruction to Driver’s View or Driving Mechanism – Passenger or Load Status: PENDING, Bond: #14421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WHITE, ALLEN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Public Indecency – Expose Intimate Parts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RICE, STEVEN ALAN Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PHILPOTT, NADINE JOYCE Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14427, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14427, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense



WHITE, CODY SAMUEL Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14432, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14430, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14431, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.