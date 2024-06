Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CLARK, DANA JAMES

Age: 29 Address: VENETA, OR Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12682, CASH OR SURETY, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12682, CASH OR SURETY, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12682, CASH OR SURETY, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12682, CASH OR SURETY, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12682, CASH OR SURETY, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GRAHAM, JUSTIN FRANK

Age: 41 Address: INDEPENDENCE, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12688, CASH OR SURETY, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12688, CASH OR SURETY, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WIMER, TYRELL DEAN

Age: 35 Address: CALDWELL, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-06 Arresting Agency: NWS



GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12702, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court





ROYSTER, JAMES WESLEY

Age: 33 Address: CRESWELL, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12685, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12685, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROBERTSON, JEREME PAUL

Age: 36 Address: FERNDALE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12693, CASH OR SURETY, $45000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12693, CASH OR SURETY, $45000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CASTILLO-VEGA, JESUS EMIGDIO

Age: 27 Address: MIDDLETON, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-06 Arresting Agency: NWS



DAVIS, YAN ERIC

Age: 28 Address: YAMHILL, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12681, CASH OR SURETY, $55000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12681, CASH OR SURETY, $55000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12681, CASH OR SURETY, $55000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





POHL, DALE GREGORY

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-06-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court





AUSTIN, KACIE JOSEPH

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GRIMAUD, BRYAN PETER

Age: 40 Address: SPRINGFIELD, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12690, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12690, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12690, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GONZALES, RICHARD

Age: 40 Address: SALEM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12691, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12691, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12691, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12691, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law