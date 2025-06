Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 7th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN Age: 34 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #14439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14438, CASH OR SURETY, $990, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





WHITE, CODY SAMUEL Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14430, CASH, $1000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14431, CASH, $15000, Court: DISTRICT COURT





LEYVA ANAYA, ALEXIS Age: 31 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO



WERTZ, ZACHARY PAUL Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Traffic-Control Signals (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14434, CASH, $360, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





HERNANDEZ, JONATHON DEAN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





INGLE, DERRICK ALAN Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14436, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #14436, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14436, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SEYERSDAHL, NICHOLAS LEE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #14437, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Disturbing the Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #14437, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





HARMON, JOHN LAWRENCE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14440, CASH, $270, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-06 Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ALLEN, CODY JAMES Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2025-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14443, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.