Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HARTLEY, SCOTT LEE Age: 32 Adress: LYMAN, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14448, CASH, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14449, CASH OR SURETY, $1520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14447, CASH, $660, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





FISHER, WILLIAM SHANE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14450, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.