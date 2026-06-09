Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LEGARRETA, CASIANA EMMA
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 6/08/2026
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODD, BILLY RODNEY
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 6/08/2026
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16839, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.