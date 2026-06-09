Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 9, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LEGARRETA, CASIANA EMMA

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 6/08/2026
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

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  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DODD, BILLY RODNEY

Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 6/08/2026
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16839, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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