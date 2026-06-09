Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LEGARRETA, CASIANA EMMA Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 6/08/2026

Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below... Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DODD, BILLY RODNEY Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 6/08/2026

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16839, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.