Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TRUJILLO, KATHRINE ELIZABETH Age: 41 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14452, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14453, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14453, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





BROWN, JAYDEN EDWARD Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #14454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RUIZ QUINTERO, JAIME RUIZ Age: 26 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO



CASTILLO MARQUEZ, JOSE RIGOBERTO Age: 27 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO



COLE, DAWN SNOW Age: 42 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14455, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #14455, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





OGDEN, CHRISTIAN SHAY Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WEEDEN, JASON WAYNE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14457, CASH OR SURETY, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14457, CASH OR SURETY, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.