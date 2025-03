Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 10th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

JANKOWSKI, AUSTIN THOMAS Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13833, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BLACK, BROOKLIN AMBER

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #13832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ESTRADA, MITCHEL

Age: 44 Address: ROSEBURG, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13831, CASH, $320, Court: OTHER