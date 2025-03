Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 11th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RASMUSSEN, KAIDEN ALAN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13840, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HERRERA PEREZ, ELSY MARILY

Age: 20 Address: MAULDIN, SC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BRICE, DALTON LOUIS

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #13839, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court







DUNCAN, WILLIAM JOHN

Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Any Explict Sexual Conduct, 6 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13837, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Aid Child’s Violation of Law – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13837, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13837, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROMERO, HERSON PAUL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13838, CASH, $1830, Court: RS Municipal Court







LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13836, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court







SPIKER, LILIENITA ELINA

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13834, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13834, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT