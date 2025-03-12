Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
KINZIE, FRED E GARCIA
Age: 39
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
SWENSON, DAVID MICHAEL
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13846, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STACY, ALEXANDER RICHARD
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13842, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.