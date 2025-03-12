Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KINZIE, FRED E GARCIA

Age: 39

Address: AURORA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court


SWENSON, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13846, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


STACY, ALEXANDER RICHARD

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court


CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13842, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

