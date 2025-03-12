Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KINZIE, FRED E GARCIA Age: 39 Address: AURORA, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13845, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court







SWENSON, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #13846, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







STACY, ALEXANDER RICHARD

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13844, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: RS Municipal Court







CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #13843, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13842, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

