Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BECERRA GARCIA, FRANCISCO
Age: 35
Address: OGDEN, UT
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Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-12
Arresting Agency: ICE
VARRASSO, VINCENZO MICHAEL
Age: 19
Address: CONWAY, SC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLACK, XANDER THOMAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16222, CASH OR SUR
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Right-of-Way in Crosswalks – Pedestrian Leaving Curb Suddenly (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16223, CASH, $250, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.