Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 13, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BECERRA GARCIA, FRANCISCO

Age: 35

Address: OGDEN, UT

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: ICE

VARRASSO, VINCENZO MICHAEL

Age: 19

Address: CONWAY, SC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BLACK, XANDER THOMAS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16222, CASH OR SUR

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Right-of-Way in Crosswalks – Pedestrian Leaving Curb Suddenly (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16223, CASH, $250, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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