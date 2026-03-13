Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BECERRA GARCIA, FRANCISCO

Age: 35

Address: OGDEN, UT

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: ICE

VARRASSO, VINCENZO MICHAEL

Age: 19

Address: CONWAY, SC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16216, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLACK, XANDER THOMAS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16222, CASH OR SUR



CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Right-of-Way in Crosswalks – Pedestrian Leaving Curb Suddenly (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16223, CASH, $250, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.