Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13850, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13851, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court







ROTH, GRAHAM

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WILLIAMS, RACHELLE LYNN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13848, CASH OR SURETY, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13848, CASH OR SURETY, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13848, CASH OR SURETY, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court