Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 14, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GREENE, TRENTON MARK

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16226, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALVARO SANCHEZ, JOSE ALFREDO

Age: 28

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

VAZQUEZ ALVARO, SERGIO LUIS

Age: 19

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

CRUZ ALVARO, FANCISCO

Age: 24

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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