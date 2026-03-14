Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GREENE, TRENTON MARK

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16226, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVARO SANCHEZ, JOSE ALFREDO

Age: 28

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

VAZQUEZ ALVARO, SERGIO LUIS

Age: 19

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

CRUZ ALVARO, FANCISCO

Age: 24

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-13

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.