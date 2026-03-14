Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GREENE, TRENTON MARK
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16226, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVARO SANCHEZ, JOSE ALFREDO
Age: 28
Address: PASCO, WA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-13
Arresting Agency: ICE
VAZQUEZ ALVARO, SERGIO LUIS
Age: 19
Address: PASCO, WA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-13
Arresting Agency: ICE
CRUZ ALVARO, FANCISCO
Age: 24
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-13
Arresting Agency: ICE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.