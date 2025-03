Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 14th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WILLIS, TYLER HARRISON Age: 41 Address: LOUISVILLE, KY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DAHL, DERIK LEE

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #13854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SONGER, ADAM QUENTIN

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 10 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CHAVEZ, HUGO JERRY

Age: 35 Address: GRAND VIEW, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-13 Arresting Agency: NWS





BATTEN, JOHN ANDREW STEVEN

Age: 37 Address: VANCOVER, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-13 Arresting Agency: NWS





CALHOUN, TEARANNY BREA JEAN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-03-13 Released: 2025-03-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13852, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court