Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TAYLOR, ADAM JAMES Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-03-14 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







YOAK, KARIN ELIZABETH

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-14 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court







GRENIER, BRANDON ANTHONY

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-03-14 Released: 2025-03-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13856, CASH OR SURETY, $820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT