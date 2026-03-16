Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 16, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 16, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MACY, DUSTIN JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WA

Booking: 2026-03-15

Released: 2026-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Hit & Run – Attended Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Speed – Generally (see chart)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Stop Sign
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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