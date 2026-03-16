Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 16, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MACY, DUSTIN JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WA

Booking: 2026-03-15

Released: 2026-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Hit & Run – Attended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.