Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 16, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MACY, DUSTIN JAMES
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16246, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WA
Booking: 2026-03-15
Released: 2026-03-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Hit & Run – Attended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Speed – Generally (see chart)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16243, CASH OR SURETY, $1345, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.