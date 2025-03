Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





MCDONALD, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN Age: 36 Address: REDMOND, OR Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HUFF, ALICIA DANAY

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: ANIMAL at large – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13860, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court







WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13859, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13859, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13859, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13859, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HARRISON, JOSEPH DEAN

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-03-15 Released: 2025-03-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13858, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT