Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HAYES, APRIL NICOLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2026-03-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.