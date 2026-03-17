Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HAYES, APRIL NICOLE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2026-03-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.