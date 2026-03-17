Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 17, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HAYES, APRIL NICOLE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2026-03-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: 

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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