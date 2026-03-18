Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 18, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BRADY, DENNIS LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

AGUILAR, DARIAS JOBE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2026-03-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: 

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16263, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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