Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BRADY, DENNIS LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



AGUILAR, DARIAS JOBE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2026-03-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16263, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.