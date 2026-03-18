Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BRADY, DENNIS LEE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16264, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
AGUILAR, DARIAS JOBE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2026-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16263, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.