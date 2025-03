Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





YOUNG, DORIS CAROLINA Age: 40 Address: PASCO, WA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CISNEROS MENERA, JOSE DAVID

Age: 32 Address: PASCO, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #13865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SCIACCA, JOSHUA ALAN

Age: 20 Address: CENTENNIAL, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-03-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13862, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT