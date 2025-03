Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





WHITE, KELVIN DESHAWN Age: 18 Address: AURORA, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Yield Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #13868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WEINI, CHRISTINA MAYEL

Age: 21 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT